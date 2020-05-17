Follow CFL

Stamps’ Reinhart announces retirement

CALGARY — National linebacker Job Reinhart announced his retirement from football on Sunday.

Reinhart, 23, was the Stamps’ seventh-round selection in the 2019 draft.

He attended training camp with the Red and White and played one pre-season game before returning to the University of Guelph for his final season.

He re-signed with the Stampeders on Dec. 4, 2019.

