Stamps’ Reinhart announces retirement

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
CALGARY — National linebacker Job Reinhart announced his retirement from football on Sunday.
Reinhart, 23, was the Stamps’ seventh-round selection in the 2019 draft.
He attended training camp with the Red and White and played one pre-season game before returning to the University of Guelph for his final season.
He re-signed with the Stampeders on Dec. 4, 2019.