Riders ink National LB Nakas Onyeka

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed national linebacker Nakas Onyeka, the team announced on Tuesday.

The five-foot-10, 213-pounder was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the fifth round, 36th overall, of the 2017 CFL draft. He spent three seasons with the Argos playing in 36 games recording 14 defensive tackles, 30 special teams tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble. Onyeka is a 2017 Grey Cup Champion.

Prior to joining the CFL, Onyeka spent four years at Wilfred Laurier University playing at linebacker for the Golden Hawks. The 25-year-old played in 38 games recording 194 tackles, nine sacks, nine pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception. In 2016, Onyeka and the Hawks won the OUA Championship and the Brampton native was named to the CIS Men’s First Team All-Canadian, OUA’s Men’s First Team All-Star and won the OUA’s Men’s Football Presidents Award.