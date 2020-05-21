REDBLACKS add DB Dagogo Maxwell

- News
OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed Canadian defensive back Dagogo Maxwell to a one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday.
A fifth-round draft selection in 2018 from UBC, Maxwell appeared in six games in 2019, his rookie season, and made six special-teams tackles for the Calgary Stampeders.
In 2017, he recorded 52 defensive tackles, seven knockdowns and one interception for the UBC Thunderbirds.