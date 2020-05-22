Bombers add DB Terrence Alexander

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announced that the club has added American defensive back Terrence Alexander.

Alexander, 24, played his final collegiate season at LSU after transferring from Stanford. He appeared in all 13 games for the Tigers in 2018, starting five games.

He registered 23 tackles and three pass breakups, including six tackles and a pass knockdown in the final game of 2018.

Prior to his time at LSU, Alexander played 41 games over four seasons at Stanford (2014-2017), recording 57 tackles, one interception, eight pass knockdowns and one forced fumble.

Alexander signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and was waived during training camp.