Andrew Hawkins on Bussin’ With The Boys Podcast

TORONTO — Former CFL’er Andrew Hawkins joined hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan on the Bussin’ With The Boys Podcast. During the interview, Hawkins reflects on his time in the CFL and shares his experiences as a two-time Grey Cup champion. (Discussion begins at 9:28 mark)

Andrew Hawkins played two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, winning back to back Grey Cups. The receiver finished his career with 457 yards and five touchdowns before signing a deal with the NFL.

