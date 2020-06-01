Bomber fans can travel in Championship Style

As we all know by now (many fans in Saskatchewan would like to forget), the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were crowned Grey Cup Champions in 2019.

We’re sure many Bombers fans added several 107th Grey Cup memorabilia, however, there is one item that may be missing from your collection.

In partnership with MPI, the club is proud to announce a new specialty license plate celebrating the 107th Grey Cup Championship! ➡️ https://t.co/sPNLESnSgR#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/JA2j9Wn37i — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) June 1, 2020

