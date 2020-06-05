Follow CFL

News June 5, 2020

Adams Jr.: ‘I want to know more ways I can help’

TORONTO — Montreal Alouettes starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. put a call out on Twitter Friday for suggestions as to where to donate his stimulus check.

The Seattle, WA resident received his $1,200 stimulus check from the United States government which was issued in response to the COVID-19 crisis and posted a message saying, “I’m trying to donate it to a black-owned business who needs help right now … lead me in the right way”.

Adams Jr. is one of a long list of CFL players and executives that have made their voice and actions heard over the last few weeks.

His teammate, veteran running back James Wilder Jr., posted a video to his Twitter account on Tuesday that featured a number of CFL players.

The group of players spread the message of standing together against systemic racism and police brutality.

The group of players included Adam Bighill, Henoc Muamba, Mike Reilly, Zach Collaros, David Casarrubias, Bo Levi Mitchell, Shawn Lemon, Cody Fajardo, Dylan Wynn, McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Timothy Flanders and Trevor Harris.

The CFL released the following statement on Sunday:

On Wednesday, Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba joined Donnovan Bennett and Davis Sanchez on The Waggle Podcast presented by SportClips to speak on the growing racial tensions not only in the United States but in Canada as well.   You can listen to more below:

