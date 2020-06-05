Esks’ defence headlines CFL Encore broadcast on TSN Friday

TORONTO — TSN will be continuing its programming of classic CFL games with a trademark defensive display from the Edmonton Eskimos.

On Friday, TSN will be throwing it back to the 2014 season, when the Esks managed to hold the Saskatchewan Roughriders scoreless, notching their first shutout in 11 years in the process.

Esks stand strong | Edmonton vs. Saskatchewan | 11:00 p.m. ET | TSN1

The Edmonton defence put on a masterful display when it came to passing, holding the pairing of Seth Doege and Tino Sunseri to just 114 yards combined through the air.

Dexter McCoil led the way with five tackles and a sack while Ryan Hinds and Aaron Grymes each finished with an interception apiece.

Along with the massive shutout victory, the Esks moved to 9-4 on the year.