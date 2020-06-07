Nate Behar writes a powerful essay on race and understanding

In a beautifully written and powerful essay, Nate Behar has given us all a lot to think about.

In what he calls a “stream-of-consciousness-turned-“paper,” Behar looks at ways to confront white supremacy, cultivate understanding and drive change.

A free agent receiver heading into his fourth year in the CFL, Behar has written an incredibly moving and thought-provoking reflection based on his experiences. As we move into this week, the CFL will be sharing the stories of players and personnel from across the League, amplifying their voices amid the recent activity of the Black Lives Matter movement worldwide. While Behar isn’t officially a part of that project, we believe this is an important way to get the week started.

Please take the time to read Behar’s essay here.