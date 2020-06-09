Fajardo, Harker start ‘The Rouge Report’ podcast

REGINA — Podcasts have become a great way to pass the time while waiting for football to return. CFL.ca previously highlighted 13 podcasts to tune into to pass the time (You can check out the list here).

Over the weekend, there was another podcast born featuring two individuals hailing from Riderville.

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterbacks Cody Fajardo and Isaac Harker have begun recording “The Rouge Report,” which offers fans another deep dive into the lives of professional football players.

The pair have wasted no time in giving fans content to consume, as they’ve already dropped two episodes since Saturday.

Episode one featured the two pivots giving a glimpse into the quarterback meeting room while also going into how they break down defensive schemes.

On Tuesday, Episode two dropped, and it features longtime Roughriders offensive lineman Dan Clark. The trio plays the newlywed game to figure out who knows the centre best.

Fajardo and Harker join the likes of Montreal Alouettes linebacker Henoc Muamba and Toronto Argonauts receiver Natey Adjei, who have each recently started up their own respective podcasts since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Every episode of The Rouge Report can be found here, as well as on the Riders’ social channels.