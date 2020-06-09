Reilly talks shop on TSN’s ‘Keeping the Edge’

TORONTO — Mike Reilly has become one of the names that is synonymous with the Canadian Football League, but what does the 35-year-old get up to when he’s outside the lines?

While watching over his daughters, Brooklyn and Cadence, Reilly joined TSN’s Matthew Scianitti on “Keeping the Edge,” and put him through an off-season upper-body workout.

Reilly began the workout with resistance band pushups before getting some assistance from his helpers for another set.

After that, it was on to seated rows with bands and shoulder presses with a bag of concrete mix.

In between sets, the pair discussed Reilly’s career and some of the best moments, including the time that Reilly picked up Scianitti in the stands following his first Grey Cup victory.

Following his intense workout regiment, Reilly also discussed his life away from the field as well as his preparation for the 2020 season.