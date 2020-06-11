Bombers sign receiver Mekale McKay

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American receiver Mekale McKay.

McKay was most recently a member of the New York Guardians of the XFL and ranked second on the club in receptions and yardage with 12 catches for 184 yards and a touchdown in five games before the league ceased operations this spring.

McKay spent 2019 with the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, finishing with 22 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns in just seven games before that league shut down.

First signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2016 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old also had tryouts or been a member of the practice squad with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, McKay first attended the University of Arkansas and made 10 starts as a true freshman, recording 21 receptions for 317 yards and two touchdowns. He then transferred to Cincinnati, where he suited up for 38 games for the Bearcats and pulled in 87 passes for 1,717 yards and 17 TDs.

McKay’s rights were initially acquired in a September 2016 trade with Hamilton for American defensive back Johnny Adams.