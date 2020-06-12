New show CFL2020 kicks off tonight on TSN

TORONTO — Live football may not be back on Friday’s but talk and analysis of it will be tonight when TSN premiers its new weekly show, CFL2020.

The first episode will air at 7:30pm ET prior to another CFL on TSN weekly feature, CFL Encore Fridays.

Hosted by Rod Smith, the new show features comprehensive news and analysis from the CFL ON TSN panel of Henry Burris, Matt Dunigan, Milt Stegall, and Davis Sanchez; CFL Insiders Farhan Lalji and Dave Naylor; the Inside the Booth pairing of Glen Suitor and Duane Forde; as well as CFL players, management, and personnel from around the league.

This Friday’s premiere episode discusses the current state of the league, and confronts the question of whether or not a 2020 CFL season is possible. The show includes interviews with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and CFLPA head Brian Ramsay.

Following CFL2020, TSN will replay a pair of matchups that went down to the wire. The first game features the 2013 Eastern Semi-Final overtime thriller between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Montreal Alouettes, and the BC Lions’ last-minute victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2016 Western Semi-Final.

For a full list of CFL Encore Friday games including networks and air times, click here.