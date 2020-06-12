Pair of nail-biters headline CFL Encore broadcast on TSN Friday

TORONTO — TSN will be continuing its CFL games with a pair of classic playoff nail-biters from the last few years.

On Friday, TSN will first be airing the 2013 Eastern Semi-Final, which saw the Ticats and Alouettes go to overtime to settle their game. That will be followed by the 2016 Western Final, featuring the Bombers and Lions’ shootout that went down to the final play.

2013 Eastern Semi-Final | Hamilton vs. Montreal | 8:00 p.m. ET | TSN1

The opening game of the 2013 postseason saw the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats go down to the wire to decide who would move on to play the Toronto Argonauts.

The teams were knotted at 13 headed into the extra frame. A 34-yarder from Sean Whyte gave the Als the lead, but the Ticats had the answer. Henry Burris connected on a pair of passes to Greg Ellingson and Andy Fantuz, respectively, but it was Dan Lefevour who would make the biggest impact. The backup pivot had his number called six times on the drive and on his final carry, he’d punch the ball in from two yards out, giving Hamilton the walk-off victory.

2016 Western Semi-Final | Winnipeg vs. BC | 11:30 p.m. ET | TSN1

Down six in the final minutes of the Western Semi-Final, Jonathon Jennings and the BC Lions’ offence drove the field, giving them the chance to jump ahead. It would be the pivot who called his own number, hitting pay dirt from 9 yards out to put the Leos up by one.

The two-point convert would be unsuccessful, leaving the Bombers just over a minute to answer. Their season came down to a 61-yard field goal by Justin Medlock, and the kick would come up short of the upright.