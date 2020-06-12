Ricky Collins Jr.: Questions amidst waves of injustice

The issue that WE the AFRICAN-AMERICAN community have is injustice.

We have been fighting this same battle all of our life. Why? Because people don’t want us to have EQUAL RIGHTS. Let’s talk, why is it so hard for them to let us live our life just like them…not having to worry about if our BLACK FATHERS, MOTHERS, BROTHERS AND SISTERS are going to make it home at night to their families?

Question.

Why is it a continuous trend of AFRICAN-AMERICANS getting gunned down by the “LAW?”

Question.

Why is it a continuous trend of CAUCASIAN-AMERICANS getting a slap on the wrist for what they do?

Question.

Why is it OK for them to feel the need to…kneel on our necks when we’re on the ground? Or to harass us for sitting outside?

Ricky Collins Jr.

