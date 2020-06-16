Nye: Off-the-wall predictions for 2020

2020 is going to go down as the longest decade in a single year.

We’re not even half way done.

So let’s apply the unpredictable and unimaginable to the uncertain CFL season.

RELATED

» Steinberg’s MMQB: Making the best of a difficult situation

» Ferguson: The art of throwing to the sticks

» Lions pass-catchers poised for cohesive tenure

Here are CFL headlines you could be reading, because … 2020. And if you’re in need of a chuckle, I hope I provide just a small one for you.

1. (Enter former QB here) comes out of retirement

Now, if I were to be a betting man it would be either Ricky Ray, Darian Durant or Kevin Glenn. BUT Henry Burris is staying fit and you just never know if Burris gets the itch again if he won’t try to sling it around one more time!

2. Andrew Harris leads the CFL in rushing and receiving yards

Why the heck not. Harris has done almost everything else a running back can do in this league and he’s always up there in receptions. Why not see him take both titles.

3. Ryan Dinwiddie becomes player/coach in emergency situation

Who knows what will happen with roster limits and injuries in a shortened season, so maybe Dave Dickenson, Khari Jones and Jason Maas should stay warm too … just in case.

4. Craig and Dave Dickenson get in fight in post game handshake.

Two things I do know. Both are fiercely competitive and they’re brothers = one of the craziest brother sport moments of all time.

5. Game winning FG stops on the crossbar

I don’t know if that’s even possible, so it probably happens. It will put Cody Fajardo‘s final throw of his 2019 season to shame.

6. Matt Nichols returns to Winnipeg to win Grey Cup

Hey, who had Zach Collaros winning a Grey Cup for Winnipeg in the 2019 headline pool? Didn’t think so.

7. Duron Carter plays five different positions in one game

Despite not having a team yet for 2020, Carter was clear he was a multi-dimensional players when he played defensive back and receiver in the same game, so why not add DE, LB and kicker to the list?

8. Matt Dunigan’s 713-yard passing record falls

Nobody has had a sniff of that record, so it feels just right that would happen in 2020.

9. All nine teams finish with the exact same record

If you didn’t know the tiebreaker rules for the playoffs before, they’ll be burned into your memory after your team misses the playoffs because of that missed field goal in the first game of the regular season.

10. Storm ends game in the third quarter; Riders declared winners

Oh, sorry, that was 2019. Wrong column.

11. Roughriders have to wear Blue Bomber jerseys after uniform mishap

Thanks for the story this week of the Kansas City Royals having to wear Brewer jerseys a few decades ago for the inspiration for this headline. Or how about the Stampeders needing to wear Eskimos green and gold.

12. Playoff game provides longest game in CFL history; 8 overtimes

After both teams continued to answer each other with field goals and touchdowns, it also becomes the highest scoring game in CFL history.

13. Murder hornets delay kickoff to Grey Cup

Because of course they will, even if it is in December.