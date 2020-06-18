Self Love in Sport

June is Pride month and the CFL along with our friends at You Can Play, an organization that works to create more inclusive sports spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in sports, are celebrating! This week on The Waggle Davis and Donnovan interviewed former NFL defensive end Ryan Russell about his journey with self love and sport. Ryan, who goes by Russ, talks about coming out as bisexual and how showing up freely as yourself in sports can create space to show up as a more focused athlete. You can listen to their full conversation below. The CFL’s Brodie Lawson also hosted a You Can Play Live chat with Russ where he talks more about his passions, activism and career in football. Happy Pride #DiversityIsStrength!



