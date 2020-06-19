Pair of Division Final thrillers highlight CFL Encore broadcast

TORONTO — TSN will be continuing its slate of classic CFL games with a pair of playoff games that went right down to the wire.

On Friday, TSN will start the doubleheader with the 2017 Eastern Final between the Toronto Argonauts and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The second game will throw it back to this past season’s Western Final, featuring the Riders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

For a complete list of CFL Encore broadcasts, click here.

2017 Eastern Final | Toronto vs. Saskatchewan | 8:00 p.m. ET | TSN1

With just over a minute to play in a one-possession game, the Argos needed to gain a first down to be able to run out the clock against Saskatchewan. Ricky Ray was able to connect with James Wilder Jr. to move the sticks.

Argos backup Cody Fajardo would put away his future team with a run from short distance to seal the victory and championship appearance for the Double Blue.

2019 Western Final | Winnipeg vs. Saskatchewan | 11:00 p.m. ET | TSN1

The Blue Bombers rolled into Mosaic on a mission to help starter Zach Collaros exact a measure of revenge on an old club while making the 107th Grey Cup presented by Shaw in the process.

Winnipeg held a slim lead in the closing minutes, but Fajardo and the Riders stormed down the field and made it to the goal line. With seconds remaining, Fajardo’s heave to the end zone intended for Kyran Moore hit the upright, ending the Riders’ campaign in heartbreaking fashion.