All-Decade Team nominees campaign fans to join in on voting.

The nominees for the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas have been announced, and now it’s up to all of you to decide who the top players at each position will be.

Voting kicked off on Tuesday, with fans getting the opportunity to vote for their favourite receivers, defensive backs and safeties.

Nominated players took to social media to encourage fans to get in on the fun.

All My Fans across the @CFL Go Show The Manny Show Some Love & Vote Me In for the All Decade Team! https://t.co/Grd5telhuX https://t.co/zjIo2ndOli pic.twitter.com/JGtt5CD9ZJ — Emmanuel Arceneaux (@mannyshow84) June 23, 2020

Want to thank the @CFL for the nomination to the All Decade Team cast your vote now!! https://t.co/OP7e6NlXDm https://t.co/BAkjjlP3DN — Cord Parks (@Cordparks26) June 23, 2020

GO VOTE ME IN PLEASE AND THANK YOU! CFL All-Decade Team – Vote Now! @CFL https://t.co/35hoRoWft6 — Jovon Johnson (@Mr_Consistent_2) June 23, 2020

Case your vote for the 2020 all decade team. Vote Jonathan Rose. https://t.co/mu7taqv5Hs @CFL pic.twitter.com/PXTDhe5GFs — Jonathan Rose (@back_on_rose) June 23, 2020

Congrats, you’ve been announced as a nominee to the All-Decade team. Feel free share to this graphic on your social media and here’s a link for fans to vote: https://t.co/RpnKguwVao pic.twitter.com/T76RpkRlNV — Delvin Breaux Sr (@BreauxShow24) June 23, 2020

