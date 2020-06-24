Follow CFL

All-Decade Team nominees campaign fans to join in on voting.

The nominees for the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas have been announced, and now it’s up to all of you to decide who the top players at each position will be.

Voting kicked off on Tuesday, with fans getting the opportunity to vote for their favourite receivers, defensive backs and safeties.

Nominated players took to social media to encourage fans to get in on the fun.

Link in BIO. Honored to be included in the discussion. Some tough voting! Goodluck to all the studs on this list!

Have your say on who you should be featured on the All-Decade team by following the above links to vote now.

