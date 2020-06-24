Stamps, Esks revisit #InMyFeelings Challenge

In the summer of 2018, Drake’s hit single “In My Feelings” took over the airwaves and a challenge was born. On Tuesday, the Calgary Stampeders celebrated #TeammateTuesday by throwing it back to their #InMyFeelings Challenge, where receivers Marken Michel and Michael Klukas, along with defensive lineman Derek Wiggan and offensive lineman Justin Renfrow showed off their best moves in the end zone at McMahon Stadium.

Their cross-province rival, the Edmonton Eskimos, had something to say about it.

While we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the two Alberta squads go head-to-head, the rivalry is still alive and well outside the lines.