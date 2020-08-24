Raiders waive former Als’ RB Stanback

TORONTO — The Las Vegas Raiders have waived running back William Stanback.

The team announced the move on Sunday, along with the signing of veteran RB Theo Riddick. In two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, Stanback racked up 1,587 rushing yards. He got the bulk of those yards last year, taking 170 carries for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns while adding 33 catches for 329 yards. Along with helping the Als back into the playoffs for the first time in five seasons, the 26-year-old was named a CFL All-Star. He signed with the Raiders in January.

The last few weeks have been unthinkably difficult for Stanback, as he lost both of his parents in a nine-day span last month. The Alouettes and the CFL continue to think of Stanback and wish him well at this time.