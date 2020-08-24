Stamps release LB Wynton McManis

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released American linebacker Wynton McManis.

A three-year veteran from the University of Memphis, McManis informed the team of his decision to opt out of his contract, as per the recent agreement between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old has spent the last three years with the Stamps. He has 104 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles, along with 41 special teams tackles through 43 games. He won a Grey Cup with the Stamps in 2018.