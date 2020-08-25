Follow CFL

Transactions August 25, 2020

Richie Leone released by REDBLACKS

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released American punter Richie Leone to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, three-time CFL all-star led the East Division in punting average in 2019 at 48.4 yards. Leone has been with the REDBLACKS for two seasons, also serving as holder for kicker Lewis Ward over that span.

