Richie Leone released by REDBLACKS

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Free Agency
- Cfl & Covid-19
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- All-Decade Team
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released American punter Richie Leone to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities, the club announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old, three-time CFL all-star led the East Division in punting average in 2019 at 48.4 yards. Leone has been with the REDBLACKS for two seasons, also serving as holder for kicker Lewis Ward over that span.