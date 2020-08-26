Follow CFL

News August 26, 2020

Edmonton releases Collins Jr. to pursue NFL opportunities

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has released receiver Ricky Collins Jr. to pursue NFL opportunities, the team announced on Wednesday.

In his first season in Edmonton, Collins Jr. played in 17 games and was a major part of the team’s passing attack. He hauled in 1,103 yards and three touchdowns with the green and gold.

Over his four-year CFL career, the 28-year-old suited up in 49 games (with Saskatchewan, BC and Edmonton), and collected 2,434 yards to go along with seven touchdowns.

 

