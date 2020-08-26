Roughriders release Jon Ryan, Brett Lauther

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released three players including punter Jon Ryan to pursue NFL opportunities.

Ryan, along with National kicker Brett Lauther and American wide receiver DeMarcus Ayers (rights retained through 2021) have opted out of their contracts to pursue the NFL per the agreement between the CFL and the CFLPA after the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Ryan played in 18 games with the Riders last season and made 107 punts for 5,222. He was also named a West Division All-Star.

Lauther made 32 of 41 field goals last season, his longest was a 57-yarder, in 13 games.

The Riders also released American linebacker Deon Lacey and National offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley earlier this week to pursue NFL opportunities as well.