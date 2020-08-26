Tracking players who have exercised opt-outs

TORONTO — With the cancellation of the CFL season now just over a week old, a number of players have elected to use the time to try their luck south of the border.

Earlier this week the CFL and CFLPA agreed on a seven-day window where players could opt out of their current CFL contracts in an attempt to find a spot on NFL rosters.

Some of the more notable opt-outs surround players on expiring contracts include Argos pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Edmonton receiver Ricky Collins Jr.

There are a small number of players, such as Riders OL Dakoda Shepley, who are on multi-year contracts and would have their rights retained by the team that released them.

Below is a summary of those that have officially filed for the opt-out to date: