Tracking players who have exercised opt-outs

TORONTO — With the cancellation of the CFL season now just over a week old, a number of players have elected to use the time to try their luck south of the border.
Earlier this week the CFL and CFLPA agreed on a seven-day window where players could opt out of their current CFL contracts in an attempt to find a spot on NFL rosters.
Some of the more notable opt-outs surround players on expiring contracts include Argos pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Edmonton receiver Ricky Collins Jr.
There are a small number of players, such as Riders OL Dakoda Shepley, who are on multi-year contracts and would have their rights retained by the team that released them.
Below is a summary of those that have officially filed for the opt-out to date:
|Date
|Team
|Player
|POS
|A/N
|School
|2020-08-26
|BC
|BROWN, Ryan
|DL
|A
|Mississippi State
|2020-08-26
|SSK
|HARRIS, Demetrius
|DE
|N
|Fort Valley State
|2020-08-26
|SSK
|JEFFERSON, Cameron
|OL
|N
|Arkansas
|2020-08-26
|WPG
|TEXADA, Ranthony
|DB
|A
|Texas Christian
|2020-08-26
|WPG
|LEWIS, Malcolm
|WR
|N
|Miami
|2020-08-26
|WPG
|KENNEY, David
|DL
|N
|Indiana
|2020-08-26
|WPG
|DORLEANT, Makinton
|DB
|A
|Northern Iowa
|2020-08-26
|WPG
|ALEXANDER, Deontez
|WR
|N
|2020-08-26
|CGY
|DOWNEY, Da’Sean
|DL
|A
|Massachusetts
|2020-08-26
|CGY
|NICOLAS, Dadi
|DL
|A
|Virginia Tech
|2020-08-26
|OTT
|CHRISTION, Taryn
|QB
|N
|South Dakota State
|2020-08-26
|OTT
|ROBERSON, Marcus
|DB
|A
|Florida
|2020-08-26
|TOR
|ZICO, Isaac
|WR
|N
|Purdue
|2020-08-26
|EDM
|COLLINS, Ricky
|WR
|A
|2020-08-26
|HAM
|ELLIS, Jordan
|RB
|N
|Virginia
|2020-08-26
|MTL
|GUERRA, Fabian
|WR
|N
|Fairmont State
|2020-08-26
|CGY
|LAMPKIN, Ashton
|DB
|A
|Oklahoma State
|2020-08-26
|CGY
|JEROME, Lorenzo
|DB
|A
|St. Francis University
|2020-08-25
|SSK
|AYERS, Demarcus
|WR
|N
|Houston
|2020-08-25
|SSK
|LAUTHER, Brett
|K
|N
|Saint Mary’s
|2020-08-25
|SSK
|RYAN, Jonathan
|P
|N
|Regina
|2020-08-25
|TOR
|SMITH, Kwadarrius
|WR
|N
|Akron
|2020-08-25
|TOR
|BETHEL-THOMPSON, Mcleod
|QB
|A
|Sacramento State
|2020-08-25
|HAM
|WILSON, Kyle
|LB
|A
|Arkansas State
|2020-08-25
|HAM
|WHITE, Matthew
|K
|N
|Monmouth
|2020-08-25
|CGY
|MCMANIS, Wynton
|LB
|N
|Memphis
|2020-08-25
|SSK
|LACEY, Deon
|LB
|A
|West Alabama
|2020-08-25
|SSK
|SHEPLEY, Dakoda
|OL
|N
|UBC
|2020-08-25
|OTT
|LEONE, Richie
|K
|A
|Houston
|2020-08-19
|CGY
|HOLLEY, Nate
|LB
|A
|Kent State
|2020-08-18
|MTL
|SANTOSO, Ryan
|K
|N
|Minnesota
|2020-08-17
|TOR
|RICHARDS, Jeff
|DB
|A
|Emporia State
|2020-08-17
|SSK
|ZIMMERMANN, Max
|WR
|A