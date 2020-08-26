Follow CFL

Tracking players who have exercised opt-outs

TORONTO — With the cancellation of the CFL season now just over a week old, a number of players have elected to use the time to try their luck south of the border.

Earlier this week the CFL and CFLPA agreed on a seven-day window where players could opt out of their current CFL contracts in an attempt to find a spot on NFL rosters.

Some of the more notable opt-outs surround players on expiring contracts include Argos pivot McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Edmonton receiver Ricky Collins Jr.

There are a small number of players, such as Riders OL Dakoda Shepley, who are on multi-year contracts and would have their rights retained by the team that released them.

Below is a summary of those that have officially filed for the opt-out to date:

Date Team Player POS A/N School
2020-08-26 BC BROWN, Ryan DL A Mississippi State
2020-08-26 SSK HARRIS, Demetrius DE N Fort Valley State
2020-08-26 SSK JEFFERSON, Cameron OL N Arkansas
2020-08-26 WPG TEXADA, Ranthony DB A Texas Christian
2020-08-26 WPG LEWIS, Malcolm WR N Miami
2020-08-26 WPG KENNEY, David DL N Indiana
2020-08-26 WPG DORLEANT, Makinton DB A Northern Iowa
2020-08-26 WPG ALEXANDER, Deontez WR N
2020-08-26 CGY DOWNEY, Da’Sean DL A Massachusetts
2020-08-26 CGY NICOLAS, Dadi DL A Virginia Tech
2020-08-26 OTT CHRISTION, Taryn QB N South Dakota State
2020-08-26 OTT ROBERSON, Marcus DB A Florida
2020-08-26 TOR ZICO, Isaac WR N Purdue
2020-08-26 EDM COLLINS, Ricky WR A
2020-08-26 HAM ELLIS, Jordan RB N Virginia
2020-08-26 MTL GUERRA, Fabian WR N Fairmont State
2020-08-26 CGY LAMPKIN, Ashton DB A Oklahoma State
2020-08-26 CGY JEROME, Lorenzo DB A St. Francis University
2020-08-25 SSK AYERS, Demarcus WR N Houston
2020-08-25 SSK LAUTHER, Brett K N Saint Mary’s
2020-08-25 SSK RYAN, Jonathan P N Regina
2020-08-25 TOR SMITH, Kwadarrius WR N Akron
2020-08-25 TOR BETHEL-THOMPSON, Mcleod QB A Sacramento State
2020-08-25 HAM WILSON, Kyle LB A Arkansas State
2020-08-25 HAM WHITE, Matthew K N Monmouth
2020-08-25 CGY MCMANIS, Wynton LB N Memphis
2020-08-25 SSK LACEY, Deon LB A West Alabama
2020-08-25 SSK SHEPLEY, Dakoda OL N UBC
2020-08-25 OTT LEONE, Richie K A Houston
2020-08-19 CGY HOLLEY, Nate LB A Kent State
2020-08-18 MTL SANTOSO, Ryan K N Minnesota
2020-08-17 TOR RICHARDS, Jeff DB A Emporia State
2020-08-17 SSK ZIMMERMANN, Max WR A

 

