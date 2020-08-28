CFL shows support for sporting community in stance against racial injustice

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League, its clubs and the CFL Players Association supported fellow pro sports leagues and their decision on Thursday to make a clear stance against racial injustice.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said Thursday evening that the CFL “stands with our players and athletes across North America when they say, and show with their actions and concern, that black lives matter. We will continue to work with the CFLPA to fight racism in all its forms.”

The Canadian Football Players Associated also sent a strong message, tweeting that it stands with all the pro leagues boycotting games in protest stating, “all athletes who are taking action for change because enough is enough.”

The Calgary Stampeders, who are part of the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, aligned with the Calgary Flames in support of the NHL and NHLPA. The league and its players postponed playoff games in protest Thursday. In a united company statement, they said, “We applaud the athletes from all sports who have used their platforms to amplify this message and denounce racism in all forms.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes echoed the sentiments of their fellow CFL club, both issuing statements on Twitter, which can be seen below.

Games in the @NBA, @WNBA, @MLB & @MLS were postponed to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake. We fully support the players and their decision. The only way to bring change is to shine a light on the injustices that are happening in front of us. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻#EndRacism #Montréals — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 27, 2020

