Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Week 1 Conditioning Drill: Defence Pillow Weave

In week 1 of Athabasca University’s CFL Conditioning Camp, Stampeders Fullback Simon Gingras-Gagnon shows how to work your way through the Pillow Weave.

Location: Indoor or Outdoor

Equipment: 2 pillows (or alternative), 1 football (optional)

People: 2+

Targeted skills: decision making, agility

Sport Rationale: In football, athletes should be able to weave around objects

Drill:

  • [1/2] One person (the defender) will hold a pillow in front of them
  • The ball carrier will align 3 to 5 meters back with a pillow at their feet
  • On the defense signal, the ball carrier will step over the pillow and run/jog towards the defense who will move the pillow left or right
  • The ball carrier will have to step the opposite way of the pillow
  • Here we are simulating a ball carrier dodging a defender.
  • [2/2] One person (the defender) will hold a pillow in front of them
  • The ball carrier will align 3 to 5 meters back with a pillow at their feet
  • If the defender raises the pillow up in the air, the running back must fall on the ground with their chest touching the pillow
  • When the defender puts the pillow down on the ground, the ball carrier must jump over the pillow in front of them and jump back to their initial position
  • The defender can do this as many times as he/she wants in whatever sequence they choose
  • When the defender thinks the ball carrier has had enough, he/she says “GO”, on this signal the ball carrier will step over the pillow and run/jog towards the defender who will move the pillow left or right
  • The ball carrier will have to step the opposite way of the pillow

Coaching Tips & Terms:

Breakdown: Make sure the athletes are breaking down before the bags. This includes shortening their steps, dropping their hips and keeping their eyes up.

Burst: Tell the athletes to focus on having a burst after dodging the pillows.

Head up: Players must be able to see where they are going in this drill to do it properly. Make sure their head is up and they are looking where to go.

Recent

Riders release Cameron Judge, three others
Landry: Enlisting some help with All-Decade voting
A statistical look at a handful of All-Decade QBs