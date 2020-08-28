Week 1 Conditioning Drill: Defence Pillow Weave

- News
In week 1 of Athabasca University’s CFL Conditioning Camp, Stampeders Fullback Simon Gingras-Gagnon shows how to work your way through the Pillow Weave.
Location: Indoor or Outdoor
Equipment: 2 pillows (or alternative), 1 football (optional)
People: 2+
Targeted skills: decision making, agility
Sport Rationale: In football, athletes should be able to weave around objects
Drill:
Coaching Tips & Terms:
Breakdown: Make sure the athletes are breaking down before the bags. This includes shortening their steps, dropping their hips and keeping their eyes up.
Burst: Tell the athletes to focus on having a burst after dodging the pillows.
Head up: Players must be able to see where they are going in this drill to do it properly. Make sure their head is up and they are looking where to go.