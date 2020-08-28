Week 1 Conditioning Drill: Defence Pillow Weave

In week 1 of Athabasca University’s CFL Conditioning Camp, Stampeders Fullback Simon Gingras-Gagnon shows how to work your way through the Pillow Weave.

Location: Indoor or Outdoor

Equipment: 2 pillows (or alternative), 1 football (optional)

People: 2+

Targeted skills: decision making, agility

Sport Rationale: In football, athletes should be able to weave around objects

Drill:

[1/2] One person (the defender) will hold a pillow in front of them

The ball carrier will align 3 to 5 meters back with a pillow at their feet

On the defense signal, the ball carrier will step over the pillow and run/jog towards the defense who will move the pillow left or right

The ball carrier will have to step the opposite way of the pillow

Here we are simulating a ball carrier dodging a defender.

[2/2] One person (the defender) will hold a pillow in front of them

The ball carrier will align 3 to 5 meters back with a pillow at their feet

If the defender raises the pillow up in the air, the running back must fall on the ground with their chest touching the pillow

When the defender puts the pillow down on the ground, the ball carrier must jump over the pillow in front of them and jump back to their initial position

The defender can do this as many times as he/she wants in whatever sequence they choose

When the defender thinks the ball carrier has had enough, he/she says “GO”, on this signal the ball carrier will step over the pillow and run/jog towards the defender who will move the pillow left or right

The ball carrier will have to step the opposite way of the pillow

Coaching Tips & Terms:

Breakdown: Make sure the athletes are breaking down before the bags. This includes shortening their steps, dropping their hips and keeping their eyes up.

Burst: Tell the athletes to focus on having a burst after dodging the pillows.