Unfinished Business: Riders release mini-doc on ’89 GC

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released a mini-documentary series about the 1989 Grey Cup winning team.

As told by receiver Ray Elgaard, kicker Dave Ridgway and defensive end Bobby Jurasin, the story of the Riders winning the Grey Cup in 1989 is depicted in a three-part series.

The Riders were underdogs that season and defeated the Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Eskimos in the Western Semi-Final and the Western Final respectively to head to Toronto to play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Here is the first episode, where the team is featured and it depicts the team’s journey to the Grey Cup in Toronto:

And here is the second episode, where the game itself is featured:

Stay tuned for the third and final part of the series coming soon.