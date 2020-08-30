Adams Jr. set to exercise opt-out with Als

MONTREAL — Starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. will be opting out of his contract with the Montreal Alouettes, the star pivot tweeted Sunday.

The Alouettes have yet to make any official announcement of his release.

The franchises no. 1 pivot stated that he intends to opt out of a deal that would have seen him through the 2021 season. According to the agreement between the CFL and the CFL Players Association, Adams Jr.’s rights would still be retained by the Alouettes should he not secure a spot on an NFL roster.

Adams, who entered last season as a backup, took over the starting job from Antonio Pipkin in Week 2 and never handed it back. The former Oregon star led the Als to a playoff berth and threw for 3,942 yards, had 24 touchdowns and came up big in the clutch throughout the season amongst some changes with the Als’ organization.

He signed his current deal through 2021 in January of this year.