Receiver Josh Huff among Stampeders granted opt-out

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have released receiver Josh Huff, offensive lineman D.J. Coker and linebacker Darnell Sankey.

All three players have elected to opt out of their contracts as per the agreement between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association following the cancellation of the 2020 season.

Huff played 10 games for the Stampeders in 2019 while Coker and Sankey were off-season signings. Huff made 37 catches for 491 yards and had one touchdown in 2019.