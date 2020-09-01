Week 2 Conditioning Drill: Flag Tag

- News
Location: Outdoor
Equipment: Small Towel (or Toilet Paper), 1 football (optional), Cones or alternative (optional)
People: 2 +
Targeted skills: Change of directions, flag pull
Sport Rationale: In football, players must be able to flag a moving target as well as avoid getting flagged.
Drill:
Modifications: Bigger square for a greater challenge for defense. Change the length of time of the exercise.
Coaching Tips & Terms:
Eyes Focused on Target: Players eyes should be looking at the flag that they are trying to pull.
Burst: Tell athletes to focus on having a burst of speed to help avoid being flagged.
Dodge: Players should be moving not only forwards, but also laterally to avoid being flagged.
Coaching Tips: Make sure athletes are always moving and trying to dodge. Also make sure that when flagging, no incidental contact is happening.