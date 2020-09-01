Week 2 Conditioning Drill: Flag Tag

Location: Outdoor

Equipment: Small Towel (or Toilet Paper), 1 football (optional), Cones or alternative (optional)

People: 2 +

Targeted skills: Change of directions, flag pull

Sport Rationale: In football, players must be able to flag a moving target as well as avoid getting flagged.

Drill:

[1/2] Form a 5m by 5m square with cones (shoes can replace cones)

One person with 2 flags (Towel or 3 toilet paper squares) on their hips and a football in their hands is standing in the middle of the square

The other person has 30 seconds to try to pull the flags while the ball carrier must try to keep their flags on within the perimeter

[2/2] Within the same square, each participant puts flags on their hips.

On “Go” participants attempt to remove each others’ flags

Last participant with at least one flag remaining wins

Modifications: Bigger square for a greater challenge for defense. Change the length of time of the exercise.

Coaching Tips & Terms:

Eyes Focused on Target: Players eyes should be looking at the flag that they are trying to pull.

Burst: Tell athletes to focus on having a burst of speed to help avoid being flagged.

Dodge: Players should be moving not only forwards, but also laterally to avoid being flagged.