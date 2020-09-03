Adams Jr. not to opt out of contract; remains with Als

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Thursday that quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has decided not to opt out of his contract with the club.

The pivot tweeted last week that he was planning on opting out of his contract to explore NFL opportunities.

“After deeply reviewing and reflecting upon my opportunities South of the border, I’ve come to the conclusion that my heart is in Montreal. We started something special in 2019, and I remain fully committed to taking this team to the next step. The best way to do so is to remain with the club, and help make us better in any way possible,” stated Adams Jr.

In January 2020, Adams Jr. signed a new contract through the 2022 season. He had just helped the team finish the 2019 season with a 10-8 record, all while completing 283 of his 431 passes for 3,942 yards in only 16 games and finishing second in the CFL with 24 touchdown passes. He dominated the league with 13 touchdowns (12 rushing and one receiving).

“We are satisfied with the turn of events. We never doubted Vernon’s commitment to our organization, our city and our fans,” declared Alouettes’ General Manager Danny Maciocia. “We are happy that Vernon has decided to be a part of our future, and that he will help us achieve our goals by continuing to work hand in hand with us.”