Argos release Thigpen to pursue NFL opportunities

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have released American running back Marcus Thigpen to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities, the team announced on Thursday.

The 33-year-old signed with Toronto in February following his release from the Riders.

Thigpen had spent the previous three seasons with Saskatchewan, accumulating 601 rushing yards and eight touchdowns to go along with 425 yards and three majors on 45 receptions. In 2019, the five-foot-nine, 195-pounder suited up in all 18 games, picking up 201 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and 161 yards and another score through the air.

Prior to joining the Riders in 2017, Thigpen spent two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. In 68 career games, he has 957 yards and 11 scores on 143 carries and 1,041 yards and an additional six scores on 93 receptions.

He’s also featured in the return game during his CFL career. He’s racked up 1,617 yards on kick returns and 2,459 yards on punt returns over that span. He’s taken one punt, three kick-offs and three missed field goals back to the house