Unfinished Business: Riders release final part of mini-doc on ’89 GC

REGINA — The third and final part of the Saskatchewan Roughriders mini-documentary series about the 1989 Grey Cup winning team has been released.

The first two parts of the series, titled “The Team” and “The Game” were unveiled to the public in August, giving fans an inside look at the team that took home the championship 30 years ago. If you missed either of these episodes, check them out here.

This episode takes the fans through the game-winning kick from Dave Ridgway, sealing the Riders win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Receiver Ray Elgaard and defensive end Bobby Jurasin join Ridgway in recounting the kick and the aftermath of what it meant to them to bring the Grey Cup home to Regina.