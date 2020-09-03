Week 2 Conditioning Drill: Catch Challenge

- News
Location: Indoor or Outdoor
Equipment: 1 football
People: 2+
Targeted skills: Catching
Sport Rationale: In football, players may have to make a catch from any angle.
Drill:
Catches: 1. High ball (overhead) 2. Low ball (below the knee) 3. One hand catch 4. Catch between the legs (right leg up) 5. Catch between the legs (left leg up) 6. Catch behind the back
Modifications: The receiver can make all catches one-handed.
Coaching Tips & Terms:
Watch Ball & Catch with Hands: Ball above the waist – thumbs in, Ball Below the waist- thumbs out. Make sure “Diamond” is being made with hands.
Catch with Fingers: Catch the ball with your fingers and eyes (watch it all the way in). If you hear a thud, this means the WR is letting the ball hit their palms; therefore, they are not using their fingers to catch the ball.
Eyes Focused on Ball: If the athlete uses their eyes to catch the ball along with their hands then they will have a higher chance of catching the ball because an athlete’s eyes will help with proper hand placement upon arrival of the ball.
Coaching Tips: Catch the ball with your hands and eyes (watch it all the way in). Ball above the waist – thumbs in. Ball Below the waist – thumbs out.
