News September 4, 2020

Burris added to Chicago Bears coaching staff

Johany Jutras/CFL.ca

CHICAGO — Hall of Famer Henry Burris is officially staying in Chicago.

Just over a month after the former CFL QB joined the training camp coaching staff of the Bears, it was announced that he will be staying on as a ‘seasonal’ coach.

Burris had a stint with the Bears in 2002 in between his time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.  The would-be two-time Grey Cup MVP completed 18 of 51 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns and five picks in six games with the Bears.

He returned to the Riders in 2003 to restart what would be an 18-year CFL career. The 45-year-old played in 277 career games, completing 4,289 of 6,779 passes for 57,968 yards, 340 touchdowns and 197 interceptions. He left the CFL as a three-time Grey Cup Champion (1998, 2008 and 2016) and a two-time Most Outstanding Player (2010 and 2015).

