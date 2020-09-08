Follow CFL

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.

Ticats launch the Oskee Wee Wee Challenge

This Labour Day was certainly unique. Although it came and went without any CFL games, the Ticats and Pigskin Pete wanted to ignite a Ticat staple on #LDWeekend.

And so, ‘The Oskee Wee Wee Challenge’ was created:

Ticats fans took note.

As did the Caretaker:

Couldn’t have a challenge like this without Simoni Lawrence…

Recent

Best in the League s5, ep5: Trash Talker
Jefferson: ‘I miss the Labour Day Classic so much’
Steinberg’s MMQB: Something’s missing this weekend