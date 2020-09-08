Ticats launch the Oskee Wee Wee Challenge

This Labour Day was certainly unique. Although it came and went without any CFL games, the Ticats and Pigskin Pete wanted to ignite a Ticat staple on #LDWeekend.

And so, ‘The Oskee Wee Wee Challenge’ was created:

In honour of Labour Day, Pigskin Pete is creating the Oskee Wee Wee challenge! Use the hashtag #OskeeChallenge and tag 3️⃣ of your friends that you want to see do the Oskee Wee Wee! Pigskin Pete is nominating: @CaretakerBob, Meagan Reid, & @Simoni_Lawrence! pic.twitter.com/fr2Pm9gF8S — Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 4, 2020

Ticats fans took note.

@natalie_sexton_

West Town Bar & Grill Sending out big energy to all the @hamiltontigercats fans today! We miss y’all so much 🐯

Max & I are nominating all of you to share your best Oskee Wee Wee with us in your favourite black & gold. #OskeeChallenge 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/V5WZAllFZh — TRUE HAMILTONIAN (@TRUEHAMILTONIAN) September 7, 2020

As did the Caretaker:

Couldn’t have a challenge like this without Simoni Lawrence…