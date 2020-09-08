Ticats launch the Oskee Wee Wee Challenge

- News
This Labour Day was certainly unique. Although it came and went without any CFL games, the Ticats and Pigskin Pete wanted to ignite a Ticat staple on #LDWeekend.
And so, ‘The Oskee Wee Wee Challenge’ was created:
In honour of Labour Day, Pigskin Pete is creating the Oskee Wee Wee challenge!
Use the hashtag #OskeeChallenge and tag 3️⃣ of your friends that you want to see do the Oskee Wee Wee!
Pigskin Pete is nominating: @CaretakerBob, Meagan Reid, & @Simoni_Lawrence! pic.twitter.com/fr2Pm9gF8S
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 4, 2020
Ticats fans took note.
#oskeechallenge @Ticats @TRUEHAMILTONIAN @gioitruong78 @RajmySayavong https://t.co/NSa0kOEVqN pic.twitter.com/UXF4IJAz96
— Anne Truong (@anne_truong25) September 4, 2020
Happy Labour Day! @Ticats
I got you @Simoni_Lawrence
To my friends @TRUEHAMILTONIAN @ericjohnstonwho @SextonNTheCity @arkellsmusic
Give me your best #oskeeweewee#blackgoldweekend
🎥 cred @randallchannel pic.twitter.com/JnXGOmHv4t
— Tim Bolen (@timbolen) September 6, 2020
Bonus points for poms!
Dance & Cheer Coach, Meagan Reid is nominating @karla_slaven, @mrsj_finbow, @lynwyner for the #oskeechallenge!#Ticats | #CFL pic.twitter.com/X5Y9KOOiED
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 6, 2020
@natalie_sexton_
• • • • • •
West Town Bar & Grill
Sending out big energy to all the @hamiltontigercats fans today! We miss y’all so much 🐯
Max & I are nominating all of you to share your best Oskee Wee Wee with us in your favourite black & gold. #OskeeChallenge 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/V5WZAllFZh
— TRUE HAMILTONIAN (@TRUEHAMILTONIAN) September 7, 2020
As did the Caretaker:
#oskeechallenge Ok Pigskin, Here you go:
And next up are my friends @AndrewONielsen, @FredEisenberger, and cousin Bill @SocialCP @Ticats @needlepoint pic.twitter.com/qD36bOyxFG
— Bob Young (@CaretakerBob) September 5, 2020
Couldn’t have a challenge like this without Simoni Lawrence…
Simoni's (@Simoni_Lawrence) jacked up for Labour Day as always.
You're up @timbolen, and Sunni & Hayes from @1029Klite!#Ticats | #OskeeChallenge pic.twitter.com/zhfdiP4m6U
— Hamilton Tiger-Cats (@Ticats) September 5, 2020