Week 3 Conditioning Drill: Tic-Tac-Toe

© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
Location: Indoor or Outdoor
Equipment: 6 toilet paper rolls (bean bags or alternative), 1 (or more) footballs, chalk or tape
People: 2+
Targeted Skill: Thinking on the run
Sport Rationale: In football, players must make decisions quickly on the run
Drill:
Modifications: If more than 2 people, you can create teams and alternate turns hitting the target and placing the bean bag.
Coaching Tips & Terms:
Teamwork: Remind players that they need to work together in order to be successful.
Thinking on the Run: Players should be thinking where they should be placing the bean bag as they run towards the hoop.
Active Arms: Tell the athletes when they are sprinting to have active arms because this will help with increasing speed.