Week 4 Conditioning Drill: Conga Line

Location: Indoor or Outdoor

Equipment: 1 football

People: 3+

Targeted Skill: Snapping & Catching

Sport Rationale: In football, every play is started with a snap and Quarterbacks must be able to catch snaps that are all over.

Drill:

  • Have the participants line up in a straight line roughly 3-5 yards apart
  • The first person will snap the ball through their legs to the person behind them
  • After snapping the ball the first participant will run to a spot 3-5 yards behind the last person inline
  • The participant who caught the initial snap, will now snap the ball through their legs to the person behind him/her and then proceed to the back of the line
  • This continues until everyone has successfully snapped the ball 3 times
  • If a participant drops a snap, you must restart from the beginning
  • For an added challenge increase the distance between participants

Coaching Tips & Terms:

Snap: Have the athletes hold the ball like they throw; dominant hand on the laces and their other hand on the opposite side. They will throw towards the hip of the person behind them.

Catch: Have the athletes step to the ball, and try and have them use the triangle above and the triangle below method.

Coaching Tips: Remind athletes to make sure the receiver is ready before they snap. Also, make sure that players are not just trying to snap it as hard as they possibly can.

 

