Week 4 Conditioning Drill: Conga Line

- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Free Agency
- Cfl & Covid-19
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Forums
- All-Decade Team
Follow CFL
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2020 CFL. All rights reserved.
Location: Indoor or Outdoor
Equipment: 1 football
People: 3+
Targeted Skill: Snapping & Catching
Sport Rationale: In football, every play is started with a snap and Quarterbacks must be able to catch snaps that are all over.
Drill:
Coaching Tips & Terms:
Snap: Have the athletes hold the ball like they throw; dominant hand on the laces and their other hand on the opposite side. They will throw towards the hip of the person behind them.
Catch: Have the athletes step to the ball, and try and have them use the triangle above and the triangle below method.
Coaching Tips: Remind athletes to make sure the receiver is ready before they snap. Also, make sure that players are not just trying to snap it as hard as they possibly can.
Share Your Results on Social: What is the furthest distance that you were able to snap & catch it?
Don’t forget to tag @CFL and use the hashtag #CFLConditioningCamp !