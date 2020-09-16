Week 4 Conditioning Drill: 5-Point Star

- News
Location: Indoor or Outdoor
Equipment: 6 Cones (toilet paper rolls, shoes or alternative), 1 football
People: 1+
Targeted Skill: Ball handling and agility
Sport Rationale: In football, athletes must be able to change directions on the fly. Running backs must also protect the ball by switching arms to keep it away from defenders.
Drill:
Modifications: This drill can be timed and used as a competition for multiple participants. To make it more challenging, label each cone with a number and have the parent call out a random number each time the participant gets back to the middle.
Coaching Tips & Terms:
Stay Low: Make sure the athlete is maintaining a good athletic position throughout the drill. This helps keep them explosive.
Open Hips: When players start to pivot out of their backpedal have them try and open their hips as wide as possible to help them get turned.
High and Tight: Have players grip the ball with their hand on the nose, their forearm on the side, and the ball squeezed into their chest
