Week 4 Conditioning Drill: 5-Point Star

Location: Indoor or Outdoor

Equipment: 6 Cones (toilet paper rolls, shoes or alternative), 1 football

People: 1+

Targeted Skill: Ball handling and agility

Sport Rationale: In football, athletes must be able to change directions on the fly. Running backs must also protect the ball by switching arms to keep it away from defenders.

Drill:

Set up cones as shown in the diagram below

Have the participant start in the middle holding the ball in his/her hands

On “GO” the participant will run around each cone, as they round the cone they must switch the ball to the opposite arm

After rounding the cone they must return to the middle and touch the center cone before proceeding to the next cone.

Modifications: This drill can be timed and used as a competition for multiple participants. To make it more challenging, label each cone with a number and have the parent call out a random number each time the participant gets back to the middle.

Coaching Tips & Terms:

Stay Low: Make sure the athlete is maintaining a good athletic position throughout the drill. This helps keep them explosive.

Open Hips: When players start to pivot out of their backpedal have them try and open their hips as wide as possible to help them get turned.

High and Tight: Have players grip the ball with their hand on the nose, their forearm on the side, and the ball squeezed into their chest

