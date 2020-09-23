Week 5 Conditioning Drill: Route Tree

- News
Location: Indoor or Outdoor
Equipment: 1 Football
People: 2+
Targeted Skill: Route Running & Catching
Sport Rationale: In football, players must be able to run pass routes quickly and properly.
Drill:
Coaching Tips & Terms:
Watch Ball & Catch with Hands: Ball above the waist- thumbs in, Ball Below the waist- thumbs out. Make sure “Diamond” is being made with hands.
Catch with Fingers: Catch the ball with your fingers and eyes (watch it all the way in). If you hear a thud, this means the WR is letting the ball hit their palms; therefore, they are not using their fingers to catch the ball.
Eyes Focused on Ball: If the athlete uses their eyes to catch the ball along with their hands then they will have a higher chance of catching the ball because an athlete’s eyes will help with proper hand placement upon arrival of the ball.
Coaching Tips: Catch the ball with your hands and eyes (watch it all the way in). Ball above the waist- thumbs in. Ball Below the waist- thumbs out.
