Week 5 Conditioning Drill: Route Tree

Location: Indoor or Outdoor

Equipment: 1 Football

People: 2+

Targeted Skill: Route Running & Catching

Sport Rationale: In football, players must be able to run pass routes quickly and properly.

Drill:

  • In this drill, one participant will act as the QB while the other will act as the receiver
  • Have the receiver line up and run each of the routes shown below
  • The QB should throw the ball to the receiver once the receiver turns towards the QB
  • Have the receiver run each route once before switching and taking a turn as the QB

Coaching Tips & Terms:

Watch Ball & Catch with Hands: Ball above the waist- thumbs in, Ball Below the waist- thumbs out. Make sure “Diamond” is being made with hands.

Catch with Fingers: Catch the ball with your fingers and eyes (watch it all the way in). If you hear a thud, this means the WR is letting the ball hit their palms; therefore, they are not using their fingers to catch the ball.

Eyes Focused on Ball: If the athlete uses their eyes to catch the ball along with their hands then they will have a higher chance of catching the ball because an athlete’s eyes will help with proper hand placement upon arrival of the ball.

Coaching Tips: Catch the ball with your hands and eyes (watch it all the way in). Ball above the waist- thumbs in. Ball Below the waist- thumbs out.

 

