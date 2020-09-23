Week 5 Conditioning Drill: Route Tree

Location: Indoor or Outdoor

Equipment: 1 Football

People: 2+

Targeted Skill: Route Running & Catching

Sport Rationale: In football, players must be able to run pass routes quickly and properly.

Drill:

In this drill, one participant will act as the QB while the other will act as the receiver

Have the receiver line up and run each of the routes shown below

The QB should throw the ball to the receiver once the receiver turns towards the QB

Have the receiver run each route once before switching and taking a turn as the QB

Coaching Tips & Terms:

Watch Ball & Catch with Hands: Ball above the waist- thumbs in, Ball Below the waist- thumbs out. Make sure “Diamond” is being made with hands.

Catch with Fingers: Catch the ball with your fingers and eyes (watch it all the way in). If you hear a thud, this means the WR is letting the ball hit their palms; therefore, they are not using their fingers to catch the ball.

Eyes Focused on Ball: If the athlete uses their eyes to catch the ball along with their hands then they will have a higher chance of catching the ball because an athlete’s eyes will help with proper hand placement upon arrival of the ball.

Coaching Tips: Catch the ball with your hands and eyes (watch it all the way in). Ball above the waist- thumbs in. Ball Below the waist- thumbs out.

