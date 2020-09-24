CFL reveals list of 10 negotiation list players for each team

TORONTO — For the first time this year, the nine Canadian Football League (CFL) teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:

DL Woody Baron (MTL)

DB Randall Evans (OTT)

OL Donald Hawkins (MTL)

DL Julian Howsare (HAM)

WR/KR Janarion Grant (WPG)

DL Anthony Johnson (CGY)

DB Will Likely (HAM)

DB Najee Murray (MTL)

DB Jumal Rolle (HAM)

DB Marcus Sayles (WPG)

WR Rodney Smith (EDM)

WR Lucky Whitehead (WPG)

The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

BC LIONS Name Position College Zerrick Cooper QB Jacksonville State Ben DiNucci QB James Madison Gage Gubrud QB Washington St. Shea Patterson QB Michigan Rodney Smith RB Minnesota Bryce Sterk DL Montana State Khalil Tate QB Arizona Kevin Thomson QB Sacramento St. Nick Tiano QB Chattanooga Javin White DB UNLV

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM Name Position College Tommy Champion OL Mississippi St. Case Cookus QB Northern Arizona Dalyn Dawkins RB Colorado St. Pete Guerriero RB Monmouth Jerry Louie-McGee WR Montana Dante Olson LB Montana Bryce Perkins QB Virginia Brandon Polk WR James Madison Josh Rosen QB UCLA Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota State

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Name Position College Jake Browning QB Washington Tyler Jones OL North Carolina St. Tommylee Lewis WR Northern Illinois Tre McBride WR William & Mary Robert McCray III DE Indiana Trace McSorley QB Penn St. Justin Phillips DE Oklahoma St. Marcus Smith DE Louisville Orlando “Duke” Thomas DB Texas DeAndre Thompkins WR Penn St.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Name Position College Jack Abraham QB Southern Mississippi Luke Falk QB Washington St. DeMarquis Gates LB Ole Miss Nigel Harris LB South Florida Anthony Lanier DL Alabama A&M Garrett Marino DL Alabama at Birmingham J.J. Nelson WR Alabama at Birmingham Jester Weah WR Pittsburgh Ralph Webb RB Vanderbilt Terrell Williams DB Houston

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Name Position College Ian Book QB Notre Dame Breon Borders DB Duke Charlie Brewer QB Baylor John Daka DE James Madison Sharif Finch DE Temple Blake Jackson WR/QB Mary Hardin-Baylor Wyatt Miller OL Central Florida Deatrick Nichols DB South Florida Brock Purdy QB Iowa St. Isaiah Williams OL Akron

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS Name Position College Tre’ Crawford DL Alabama at Birmingham Anthony Gordon QB Washington St. Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest Anthony Johnson WR Buffalo Benny LeMay RB Charlotte Byron Marshall WR Oregon Jalen Morton QB Prairie View A&M Jordan Ta’amu QB Ole Miss Zac Thomas QB Appalachian State Daniel Wise DL Kansas

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Name Position College Dejon Allen OL Hawaii Connor Cook QB Michigan St. Treston Decoud DB Oregon St. Jordan Fehr LB Appalachian St. Nick Holley QB/WR Kent St. Ledarius Mack DE Buffalo Tarvarus McFadden DB Florida St. Nick Wheeler DL Colgate Terrance Williams WR Baylor Kendall Wright WR Baylor

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Name Position College Kelly Bryant QB Missouri Kendall Coleman DL Syracuse Jayden Daniels QB Arizona St. Hendon Hooker QB Virginia Tech Sam Howell QB North Carolina Mac Jones QB Alabama Asher O’Hara QB Middle Tennessee St. Ty Storey QB Western Kentucky P.J. Walker QB Temple Brady White QB Memphis