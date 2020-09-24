Follow CFL

News September 24, 2020

CFL reveals list of 10 negotiation list players for each team

William & Mary Athletics

TORONTO — For the first time this year, the nine Canadian Football League (CFL) teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.

CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.

The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:

  • DL Woody Baron (MTL)
  • DB Randall Evans (OTT)
  • OL Donald Hawkins (MTL)
  • DL Julian Howsare (HAM)
  • WR/KR Janarion Grant (WPG)
  • DL Anthony Johnson (CGY)
  • DB Will Likely (HAM)
  • DB Najee Murray (MTL)
  • DB Jumal Rolle (HAM)
  • DB Marcus Sayles (WPG)
  • WR Rodney Smith (EDM)
  • WR Lucky Whitehead (WPG)

The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

BC LIONS
Name Position College 
Zerrick Cooper QB Jacksonville State
Ben DiNucci QB James Madison
Gage Gubrud QB Washington St.
Shea Patterson QB Michigan
Rodney Smith RB Minnesota
Bryce Sterk DL Montana State
Khalil Tate QB Arizona
Kevin Thomson QB Sacramento St.
Nick Tiano QB Chattanooga
Javin White DB UNLV

 

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM  
Name Position College 
Tommy Champion OL Mississippi St.
Case Cookus QB Northern Arizona
Dalyn Dawkins RB Colorado St.
Pete Guerriero RB Monmouth
Jerry Louie-McGee WR Montana
Dante Olson LB Montana
Bryce Perkins QB Virginia
Brandon Polk WR James Madison
Josh Rosen QB UCLA
Shane Zylstra WR Minnesota State

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS
Name Position College 
Jake Browning QB Washington
Tyler Jones OL North Carolina St.
Tommylee Lewis WR Northern Illinois
Tre McBride WR William & Mary
Robert McCray III DE Indiana
Trace McSorley QB Penn St.
Justin Phillips DE Oklahoma St.
Marcus Smith DE Louisville
Orlando “Duke” Thomas DB Texas
DeAndre Thompkins WR Penn St.

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
Name Position College 
Jack Abraham QB Southern Mississippi
Luke Falk QB Washington St.
DeMarquis Gates LB Ole Miss
Nigel Harris LB South Florida
Anthony Lanier DL Alabama A&M
Garrett Marino DL Alabama at Birmingham
J.J. Nelson WR Alabama at Birmingham
Jester Weah WR Pittsburgh
Ralph Webb RB Vanderbilt
Terrell Williams DB Houston

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS 
Name Position College 
Ian Book QB Notre Dame
Breon Borders DB Duke
Charlie Brewer QB Baylor
John Daka DE James Madison
Sharif Finch DE Temple
Blake Jackson WR/QB Mary Hardin-Baylor
Wyatt Miller OL Central Florida
Deatrick Nichols DB South Florida
Brock Purdy QB Iowa St.
Isaiah Williams OL Akron

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
Name Position College 
Tre’ Crawford DL Alabama at Birmingham
Anthony Gordon QB Washington St.
Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest
Anthony Johnson WR Buffalo
Benny LeMay RB Charlotte
Byron Marshall WR Oregon
Jalen Morton QB Prairie View A&M
Jordan Ta’amu QB Ole Miss
Zac Thomas QB Appalachian State
Daniel Wise DL Kansas

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS 
Name Position College 
Dejon Allen OL Hawaii
Connor Cook QB Michigan St.
Treston Decoud DB Oregon St.
Jordan Fehr LB Appalachian St.
Nick Holley QB/WR Kent St.
Ledarius Mack DE Buffalo
Tarvarus McFadden DB Florida St.
Nick Wheeler DL Colgate
Terrance Williams WR Baylor
Kendall Wright WR Baylor

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS
Name Position College 
Kelly Bryant QB Missouri
Kendall Coleman DL Syracuse
Jayden Daniels QB Arizona St.
Hendon Hooker QB Virginia Tech
Sam Howell QB North Carolina
Mac Jones QB Alabama
Asher O’Hara QB Middle Tennessee St.
Ty Storey QB Western Kentucky
P.J. Walker QB Temple
Brady White QB Memphis

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES
Name Position College 
Keion Adams DL Western Michigan
Marcus Applefield OL Virginia
Joe Callahan QB Wesley
Jamal Davis II DL Akron
Jacques Patrick RB Florida State
Teo Redding WR Bowling Green
Daniel Smith QB Villanova
J.J. Taylor RB Arizona
Rogan Wells QB Valdosta St.
Justin Zimmer DL Ferris St.

 

