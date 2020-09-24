CFL reveals list of 10 negotiation list players for each team

- News
TORONTO — For the first time this year, the nine Canadian Football League (CFL) teams have unveiled ten players from each of their negotiation lists. Clubs are required to do so on two occasions throughout the year following a measure approved at the 2018 CFL winter meetings.
CFL by-laws state that teams can claim exclusive CFL rights for up to 45 players by placing them on their negotiation lists. Players can be added, removed or traded from the lists at any time.
The following players were previously unveiled from their respective clubs’ negotiation lists:
The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:
|BC LIONS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Zerrick Cooper
|QB
|Jacksonville State
|Ben DiNucci
|QB
|James Madison
|Gage Gubrud
|QB
|Washington St.
|Shea Patterson
|QB
|Michigan
|Rodney Smith
|RB
|Minnesota
|Bryce Sterk
|DL
|Montana State
|Khalil Tate
|QB
|Arizona
|Kevin Thomson
|QB
|Sacramento St.
|Nick Tiano
|QB
|Chattanooga
|Javin White
|DB
|UNLV
|EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|Name
|Position
|College
|Tommy Champion
|OL
|Mississippi St.
|Case Cookus
|QB
|Northern Arizona
|Dalyn Dawkins
|RB
|Colorado St.
|Pete Guerriero
|RB
|Monmouth
|Jerry Louie-McGee
|WR
|Montana
|Dante Olson
|LB
|Montana
|Bryce Perkins
|QB
|Virginia
|Brandon Polk
|WR
|James Madison
|Josh Rosen
|QB
|UCLA
|Shane Zylstra
|WR
|Minnesota State
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Jake Browning
|QB
|Washington
|Tyler Jones
|OL
|North Carolina St.
|Tommylee Lewis
|WR
|Northern Illinois
|Tre McBride
|WR
|William & Mary
|Robert McCray III
|DE
|Indiana
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|Penn St.
|Justin Phillips
|DE
|Oklahoma St.
|Marcus Smith
|DE
|Louisville
|Orlando “Duke” Thomas
|DB
|Texas
|DeAndre Thompkins
|WR
|Penn St.
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Jack Abraham
|QB
|Southern Mississippi
|Luke Falk
|QB
|Washington St.
|DeMarquis Gates
|LB
|Ole Miss
|Nigel Harris
|LB
|South Florida
|Anthony Lanier
|DL
|Alabama A&M
|Garrett Marino
|DL
|Alabama at Birmingham
|J.J. Nelson
|WR
|Alabama at Birmingham
|Jester Weah
|WR
|Pittsburgh
|Ralph Webb
|RB
|Vanderbilt
|Terrell Williams
|DB
|Houston
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Ian Book
|QB
|Notre Dame
|Breon Borders
|DB
|Duke
|Charlie Brewer
|QB
|Baylor
|John Daka
|DE
|James Madison
|Sharif Finch
|DE
|Temple
|Blake Jackson
|WR/QB
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Wyatt Miller
|OL
|Central Florida
|Deatrick Nichols
|DB
|South Florida
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Iowa St.
|Isaiah Williams
|OL
|Akron
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Tre’ Crawford
|DL
|Alabama at Birmingham
|Anthony Gordon
|QB
|Washington St.
|Sam Hartman
|QB
|Wake Forest
|Anthony Johnson
|WR
|Buffalo
|Benny LeMay
|RB
|Charlotte
|Byron Marshall
|WR
|Oregon
|Jalen Morton
|QB
|Prairie View A&M
|Jordan Ta’amu
|QB
|Ole Miss
|Zac Thomas
|QB
|Appalachian State
|Daniel Wise
|DL
|Kansas
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Hawaii
|Connor Cook
|QB
|Michigan St.
|Treston Decoud
|DB
|Oregon St.
|Jordan Fehr
|LB
|Appalachian St.
|Nick Holley
|QB/WR
|Kent St.
|Ledarius Mack
|DE
|Buffalo
|Tarvarus McFadden
|DB
|Florida St.
|Nick Wheeler
|DL
|Colgate
|Terrance Williams
|WR
|Baylor
|Kendall Wright
|WR
|Baylor
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|Name
|Position
|College
|Kelly Bryant
|QB
|Missouri
|Kendall Coleman
|DL
|Syracuse
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|Arizona St.
|Hendon Hooker
|QB
|Virginia Tech
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama
|Asher O’Hara
|QB
|Middle Tennessee St.
|Ty Storey
|QB
|Western Kentucky
|P.J. Walker
|QB
|Temple
|Brady White
|QB
|Memphis
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|Name
|Position
|College
|Keion Adams
|DL
|Western Michigan
|Marcus Applefield
|OL
|Virginia
|Joe Callahan
|QB
|Wesley
|Jamal Davis II
|DL
|Akron
|Jacques Patrick
|RB
|Florida State
|Teo Redding
|WR
|Bowling Green
|Daniel Smith
|QB
|Villanova
|J.J. Taylor
|RB
|Arizona
|Rogan Wells
|QB
|Valdosta St.
|Justin Zimmer
|DL
|Ferris St.