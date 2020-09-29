Follow CFL

All-Decade Team voting now open for all positions

TORONTO — We are just weeks away from the closing of the voting period for the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas.

In the next couple of weeks, fans will be able to cast their final votes for the most dominant players and head coaches of the past 10 years (2010-2019). The First and Second teams, each featuring 29 individuals, will be decided by fans, a selection committee and a media panel.

Make your vote count, by clicking on the position groups below.  Need help making your decision? We got you covered with comprehensive stats and detailed analysis to help you with your selection.

CFL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY LEOVEGAS – VOTING SCHEDULE AND BREAKDOWN

VOTE OPENING POSITIONS STATUS
June 23 Receivers & Defensive Backs VOTE NOW
July 7 Running Backs & Linebackers VOTE NOW
July 21 Offensive & Defensive Linemen VOTE NOW
August 4 Special Teams VOTE NOW
August 25 Quarterback VOTE NOW
September 16 Head Coach VOTE NOW

For more information on the All-Decade Team presented by LeoVegas, including voting criteria, positional breakdowns and more, click here.

