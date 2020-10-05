Former CFL star Singleton scores pick-6 on Sunday night football

TORONTO — Any CFL fan tuning into the NFL to get their football fix this fall with the Canadian league on pause until 2021 were treated to an exciting moment on Sunday night.

Former Calgary Stampeder, and 2017’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Alex Singleton hauled in an interception and returned it to the house for his Philadelphia Eagles.

Alex Singleton gets a gift and takes it to the house.#PHIvsSF | #FlyEaglesFly 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/GarzGZ3zDp — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 5, 2020

Fans, former teammates and fellow CFL players sent messages of congratulations and excitement to the former Stampeders’ star.

At the time of this retweet this video has nearly 1 million views, don’t ever tell me the world doesn’t care about the @CFL. Stories like @alexsingleton49‘s are why the @CFL is so great! His opportunity came and he took it! https://t.co/oxMudwyTfy — HashTagAwe™ (@AweNChardonnay) October 5, 2020

We all knew the min They let @Alexsingleton49 on the field it was over!!! Happy for my brother‼️ — Derek Dennis (@6BONECRUSHER3) October 5, 2020

@alexsingleton49 with the PICK 6!!! Even tho it was easy I’ll take it #SALUTE — Odell Willis (@KuntryKane205) October 5, 2020

Okk @alexsingleton49 I see ya kid!!! — Andrew Harris (@andrewharris33) October 5, 2020

Singleton was the Stamps’ first-round selection in 2016 and he played in 54 regular-season games over three seasons. He amassed 322 defensive tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 17 special-teams tackles, four sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and nine knockdowns. He led the league in 2018 with 123 tackles before heading to the NFL.

With Singleton on the top of everyone’s minds this week, here are some articles you can check out to reminisce on his three years in the CFL.

CFL.ca’s Chris O’Leary wrote about Singleton’s journey to becoming the league’s fastest-rising star in November of 2017. Singleton also weighed in on the All-Decade Team linebacker vote, giving insights to CFL.ca’s Don Landry earlier this year.

Singleton joined The Waggle to talk about patiently waiting for his shot in the NFL and finally being rewarded when he was promoted to the active roster of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2019 season. He also reflected back fondly on his time in Canada and gives his thoughts on his former quarterback’s status among the CFL’s all-time greatest gunslingers. You can listen to this episode of The Waggle here or below.

And if you want to get to know Singleton a little better, CFL.ca’s Brodie Lawson caught up with the middle linebacker ahead of 2018’s Western Final in this exclusive interview and CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile chatted with Singleton about his signature hair and much more in this Q&A.