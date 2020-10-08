Alouettes to fly in style for the next decade with Nolinor Aviation

- News
The Montreal Alouettes are looking to the future and in it, they’ll be flying in style.
The team announced on Thursday morning that it’s signed a 10-year deal with Nolinor Aviation, keeping the company as the team’s official charter flight partner. Most impressive in this deal is the Boeing 737 plane that is decked out in the Alouettes’ logo and blue and red colours.
You can check out the customization process in the Als’ tweet below.
Which team is the only team in the league to have its personalized plane? 🙋 Yup, your Alouettes…thanks to @nolinoraviation, who will remain the club's official charter flight partner for the next 10 years! 🥳
More details here 👉 https://t.co/GTaUY00PQb pic.twitter.com/7dIfIpKl7n
— Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) October 8, 2020