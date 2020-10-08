Follow CFL

Alouettes to fly in style for the next decade with Nolinor Aviation

The Montreal Alouettes are looking to the future and in it, they’ll be flying in style.

The team announced on Thursday morning that it’s signed a 10-year deal with Nolinor Aviation, keeping the company as the team’s official charter flight partner. Most impressive in this deal is the Boeing 737 plane that is decked out in the Alouettes’ logo and blue and red colours.

You can check out the customization process in the Als’ tweet below.

