Happy Halloween!: Alouettes get spooky

MONTREAL — It’s been a year since this epic prank video surfaced on the Montreal Alouettes social media channels, and we’re still absolutely loving it.

Halloween is just a day away and even though we can’t celebrate the spooky season like we used to, we can still look back at some of the best Halloween moments of the past.

Last year, some of the Montreal Alouettes staff members dressed up and pranked some of the players and it was really, really great. Check it out below!

A little scare never hurt nobody 😱 We’re feeling spooky today…Re-watch last year’s epic #Halloween pranks video 😂#Montréals https://t.co/YaoGYo4iJA — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) October 30, 2020

And a few years ago Stefan Logan pranked a few of his teammates by scaring them during an interview. Too good! You can see that below!

On n’a pas pu jouer de tours à nos joueurs cet #Halloween, mais @StefLogan11 les a bien eu il y a quelques années 😏😂 We sadly couldn’t prank our guys this #Halloween, but @StefLogan11 got’em good a couple years ago 😏😂@BjCunningham_03 @AlsLBJ58 #WaybackWednesday pic.twitter.com/9WO13QCx1m — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) October 28, 2020

Oh, and if you’re wondering what John Bowman dressed up as for Halloween every year as a kid, this is the answer: