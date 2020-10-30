Follow CFL

Happy Halloween!: Alouettes get spooky

MONTREAL — It’s been a year since this epic prank video surfaced on the Montreal Alouettes social media channels, and we’re still absolutely loving it.

Halloween is just a day away and even though we can’t celebrate the spooky season like we used to, we can still look back at some of the best Halloween moments of the past.

Last year, some of the Montreal Alouettes staff members dressed up and pranked some of the players and it was really, really great. Check it out below!

And a few years ago Stefan Logan pranked a few of his teammates by scaring them during an interview. Too good! You can see that below!

Oh, and if you’re wondering what John Bowman dressed up as for Halloween every year as a kid, this is the answer:

