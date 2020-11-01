Argos statement on Jeff Knox Jr.

TORONTO – On Saturday evening the Toronto Argonauts were made aware of multiple charges being laid against linebacker Jeffrey Knox Jr. in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The club obviously takes these matters extremely seriously and each member of the organization fully understands the moral expectation and obligation that comes with the privilege of representing the Toronto Argonauts.

At the same time, the club respects each person’s right to a fair process. In this case, the Toronto Argonauts will not determine any potential team related consequences until the club has conducted all due diligence in this matter. The Argonauts will avoid further comment until such time.