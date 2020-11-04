Adams Jr. not surprised by Oregon alumni’s success in the NFL

MONTREAL — Vernon Adams Jr. had just played his first and last season with the University of Oregon Ducks in 2015 when he handed over the reins to quarterback Justin Herbert. Herbert wore the Ducks’ uniform from 2016 to 2019.

After four years of putting up impressive stats at the University of Oregon, Herbert made his way into the NFL in 2020. He’s currently playing his very first season with the Los Angeles Chargers. As of October 29, 2020, Herbert has already recorded 12 touchdown passes and three games of more than 300 yards in six starts. That’s quite an impressive start.

Last Sunday, Herbert became the second quarterback in NFL history to pass for more than 250 yards in each of his first five starts. The only other NFL player who has achieved this feat is none other than Patrick Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs… also known as the champions of the Super Bowl in 2019.

Despite spending only one season with the Oregon Ducks, Adams Jr. left his mark by completing 169 of 259 passes for gains of 2,643 yards and recording 26 majors in ten games. He participated in the East-West Shrine Game and earned the award for Most Outstanding Offensive Player. Hence, it’s not surprising that every time Adams Jr. comes back to his alma mater, the red carpet is rolled out for him and the young players intently listen to his words of advice.

“I’m not surprised by Justin’s success,” said Adams Jr. “His style fits perfectly with the Chargers. He has an imposing physique and is not afraid to use it.”

The Alouettes’ quarterback worked alongside Herbert on a few occasions and was always willing to lend him a helping hand. “As alumni of the same university, we are former Duck QB brothers. We’ll always be there for each other; It’s the way it works.”

After entering the CFL, Adams Jr. would go back to the Ducks from time to time to see former teammates and would always offer help and advice to Herbert. “I always wanted to help out young athletes, and that’s exactly what I did every time I went back to Oregon. As soon as I saw Herbert, I knew he was good. As a rookie, he managed to get some wins and became a starting quarterback with the Ducks after just a few games.”

In his final season at the University of Oregon, Herbert won the Rose Bowl and was named MVP of the game. “This guy has all the tools he needs to succeed. He’s an extremely hard-working person and he deserves all the success he’s enjoying. I’m very happy for Justin, he brings a lot of pride to the Ducks.”

The two quarterbacks’ statistics with the Ducks are quite similar but don’t think that Adams Jr. is envious of his successor. “I play in the second-best league in the world as starting quarterback. I make a living playing the sport I love the most. There are much worse things in life,” says Adams Jr. laughing, and he’s right!

In addition to developing prodigies like Adams Jr. and Herbert, the Ducks’ program has produced a handful of QBs who have made their way into the professional ranks in the recent years, including Dakota Prukop (CFL, Toronto); Jeremiah Masoli (CFL, Hamilton); Marcus Mariota (NFL, Las Vegas).