Revisiting the last five Eastern Semi-Finals

TORONTO — This weekend would have marked the first week of playoffs, as teams in either division would begin their journey to the Grey Cup with the Division Semi-Finals.

Since we won’t be seeing any live Semi-Final action this year, CFL.ca is taking a trip down memory lane instead.

From Trevor Harris completing 22-straight passes against the Montreal Alouettes in 2019 to Hamilton’s Justin Medlock kicking a 47-yard field goal with no time on the clock in 2015, here is a look back at the last five Eastern Semi-Finals.

Montreal at Edmonton

November 10, 2019

Edmonton quarterback Trevor Harris nearly had a record-breaking first half in this Eastern Semi-Final, completing 22 consecutive passes and throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown.

Running back C.J. Gable scored two touchdowns and defensive back Josh Johnson had three interceptions, including twice in the last three minutes to seal the deal, in Edmonton’s 37-29 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

BC at Hamilton

November 11, 2018

Jeremiah Masoli proved why he was the East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Player in this Eastern Semi, dominating time of possession and putting 28 first half points on the board for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Masoli passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns yards and Bralon Addison hauled 124 of those yards as Hamilton defeated the BC Lions 48-8 at Tim Hortons Field to move on to the Division Final.

Saskatchewan at Ottawa

November 12, 2017

Marcus Thigpen rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Kevin Glenn went 18-for-28 for 252 yards, one passing touchdown and no interceptions, leading the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 31-20 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in this Eastern Semi-Final.

Saskatchewan, who crossed over to the East Division, scored three first-half touchdowns and racked up nearly 500 yards of offence, quieting the sellout crowd at TD Place. Despite the loss, Diontae Spencer was electrifying for the REDBLACKS, hauling in nine passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.

Edmonton at Hamilton

November 13, 2016

John White was almost unstoppable in this Eastern Semi-Final, as he rushed for 165 yards on 19 carries as the Edmonton Football Team topped the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-21.

A first half dominated by Edmonton, who crossed over to play in the East, led to a furious comeback by Hamilton in the second half but with under two minutes left in a tie game, Zach Collaros tossed an interception that led to a nine-yard Sean Whyte field goal with 10 seconds remaining for the win.

Toronto at Hamilton

November 15, 2015

In this Eastern Semi showcased the Battle of the QEW as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats hosted the Toronto Argonauts. Hamilton earned their trip to the Division Final with a 25-22 win over the Boatmen.

Justin Medlock kicked a 47-yard field goal with no time on the clock on a last-minute drive aided by a roughing the passer penalty, while Jeremiah Masoli and Bakari Grant scored key second-half touchdowns to give Hamilton the win in a seesaw battle.